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Home / Jalandhar / Issues of ex-servicemen, martyrs’ families to be resolved on priority: DC

Issues of ex-servicemen, martyrs’ families to be resolved on priority: DC

Says soldiers make immense sacrifices to safeguard the sovereignty, honour and integrity of the nation and that their contribution to the country remains invaluable even after retirement

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal presides over a meeting with officials in Kapurthala on Tuesday.
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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akash Bansal on Tuesday chaired the quarterly meeting of the District Sainik Board at the District Administrative Complex and reviewed various issues concerning ex-servicemen, war widows, martyrs’ families and their dependents.

Addressing officials present at the meeting, Bansal said the district administration was fully committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of ex-servicemen, war widows, martyrs’ families and their dependents. He assured that their genuine grievances would be taken up on priority and resolved promptly in coordination with the departments concerned.

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He said soldiers make immense sacrifices to safeguard the sovereignty, honour and integrity of the nation and that their contribution to the country remains invaluable even after retirement. He said the administration had a special responsibility towards families of those who had made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

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“The services and sacrifices of our soldiers and ex-servicemen could never be repaid. The district administration will make every possible effort to ensure that their genuine concerns are addressed in a timely, sensitive and effective manner. We will remain committed to providing all possible support and ensure that no deserving case is unnecessarily delayed,” he said.

He further directed officials concerned to maintain regular coordination with the District Sainik Board and ensure that issues pertaining to ex-servicemen and their families were resolved without unnecessary delay. He stressed that welfare-related matters should be dealt with a sensitive and service-oriented approach.

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The meeting witnessed detailed discussions on the collection of the Flag Day Fund, redressal of grievances, difficulties faced by ex-servicemen and their families, reopening of the ECHS Polyclinic at Bholath and re-establishment of the Veterans Sahayta Kendra, among other issues.

Following the discussions, Bansal directed the departments concerned to take timely and coordinated action on the issues raised and ensure their prompt resolution. He also asked officials to keep the District Sainik Board informed about the progress of such cases.

The DC also handed over cheques for financial assistance to ex-servicemen on the occasion. Secretary, District Sainik Board-cum-District Defence Services Welfare Officer Lt Col Rohit Sharma (retd) presented a detailed report on the functioning and performance of the District Defence Services Welfare Office. Members of the District Sainik Board and heads of various government departments attended the meeting.

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