ITBP man falls to death in Amritsar

Amritsar: In a freak accident, an ITBP man lost his life and another person was seriously injured when they fell off the second floor after breaking open the door of a dismantled elevator at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here this afternoon.The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh of Chajjalwadi village. An ITBP man posted in Delhi, Rajbir had come to the hospital to deliver food to his brother who is employed with the Punjab Police and was deputed at the hospital. TNS

One hurt in firing as 2 groups clash

Amritsar: Days after an alleged clash between two groups on the Baba Bakala-Rayya road, the police have booked around eight persons for fighting in public place, disturbing peaceful atmosphere and creating panic. Though the incident occurred on February 23, a case was registered only on Sunday. Investigating officer ASI Harjinder Singh said a case under Section 160 of the IPC (Committing Affray) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act have been registered.