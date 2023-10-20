Items made by Kapurthala jail inmates displayed at district court complex

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised an exhibition-cum-sale event in the District Court Complex coordination with NGO Green Sparrows here on Thursday.

The products on display included jute bags, candles, envelopes, packing material, etc. that were prepared from waste material like clothes, papers, etc. by the jail inmates of Kapurthala after getting training from members of NGO Green Sparrows. The Punjab State Legal Services Authority had launched a campaign called vocational literacy for jail inmates in Punjab. During the campaign, vocational training was imparted by various NGOs and government departments to the inmates lodged in jails.

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of DLSA Nirbhow Singh Gill said, “The purpose of campaign was to impart vocational training to jail inmates so that they can lead normal life after release from the jail. Many inmates showed willingness to further undergo training. The aim of the campaign is to help the inmates in rehabilitation in the society. Many products were purchased by judicial officers, Bar members and staff to encourage the jail inmates.”

Justice Gill told that the aim of the campaign was to help the inmates in rehabilitation in the society. He further said that legal services were being provided to the needy litigants under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. For the purpose toll free number 1968 can be used.

Dr Gagandeep Kaur, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Jalandhar, stated on the occasion that DLSA, Jalandhar, is providing compensation to the victims of rape, under POCSO Act and in hit-and-run cases. On the occasion, Ramanpreet Kaur of NGO Green Sparrows was also present.

