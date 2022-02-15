Deep insight Jalandhar Cantt

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Most keenly watched contest here is between Pargat & Jagbir

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Residents of Indira Colony in Dhina village have been living in this mess as roads were dug up here in 2020 to lay sewer pipes.

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 14

The Jalandhar Cantt Assembly segment is expected to witness a key contest between sitting MLA and Congress candidate Pargat Singh and SAD nominee Jagbir Brar, a former Congressman and an ex-MLA from the seat.

TRADITIONALLY SPEAKING

  • The voters here have always gone with the Congress barring the two terms in 2007 and 2012. It was SAD’s Jagbir Brar, who won from here in 2007, while the sitting MLA Pargat Singh won in 2012. He then contested as SAD candidate.

Voterspeak

  • “The Congress government has miserably failed to keep its promises, and when they realised they are losing the ground, they had put the entire blame on former CM Capt Amarinder Singh,” said Bikran Singh, a resident of Pholariwal village. He said, “Most of the villages in the constituency are crying for attention, and the main issues such as garbage dumps, poor road infrastructure, clogged sewer etc still remain unaddressed.”
  • “MLA Pargat promised that good governance would be his priority. He said several development works will begin in the constituency, but all we see is broken roads, garbage dumps and protests in the area. The Congress in all these years was solving its own conflicts, while public issues had taken a backseat,” said Mayank Mathur, a resident of Jamsher.

While Pargat is seeking his third term from the constituency, Brar, who lost to Pargat in 2012 (then a SAD candidate), is expected to pose a serious threat to the sitting MLA this time. Besides, another reason why the stakes are high for Brar to get elected from the seat is that the SAD-BSP is contesting in an alliance this time. More than 52,000 Dalits of the total 1.90 lakh voters in the Jalandhar Cantonment hold the key in a direct contest between Brar and his archrival Pargat Singh.

Meanwhile, of the total nine Assembly seats in Jalandhar district, the Cantonment constituency has its own importance. It includes villages, which have produced several hockey Olympians. Sansarpur, the cradle of hockey, which has produced over 300 hockey players, including 14 Olympians, is also part of the constituency.

But what makes the election here more interesting this time is that apart from former Olympian Pargat Singh, two more hockey players are in the fray from the seat. AAP has fielded the former centre-forward attacker Surinder Singh Sodhi, yet another Olympian, and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s (SSM) has given ticket to Jaswinder Sangha, who played the sport at university level.

Interestingly, all three — Pargat, Sodhi and Sangha — are alumni of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, while the BJP candidate, Sarabjit Singh Makkar, a former Akali MLA, who lost to Pargat in 2017, is an outlier here with no background in sports.

With the SAD, BJP and AAP all seeking votes by promising development in the constituency in all fields, including sports, education and health, the two-time MLA from the seat Pargat Singh is facing anti-incumbency. The locals say the MLA has failed to bring in any big projects and he is simply banking on Congress’ 111 days work under CM Channi.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

3
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

4
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

5
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

6
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

7
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Khali, Tiwari campaign for BJP's Sampla in Phagwara

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers