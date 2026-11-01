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Home / Jalandhar / Yo Yo Honey Singh mourns nephew Vidit Auluck's death in Jalandhar road accident

Yo Yo Honey Singh mourns nephew Vidit Auluck's death in Jalandhar road accident

Vidit reportedly lost his life along with his friend Aarav Talwar in the accident that happened near 3:30 am on Sunday

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ANI
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:08 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew Vidit Auluck, who was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar on Sunday. Image credit/Instagram/@yoyohoneysingh
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Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew Vidit Auluck, who was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, early on Sunday.

Vidit reportedly lost his life along with his friend Aarav Talwar in the accident that happened near 3:30 am on Sunday.

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Confirming the heartbreaking news through an Instagram Story, Honey Singh expressed his grief over the loss of his nephew.

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Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, "Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck."

Vidit Auluck was the son of Dinesh Auluck, the founder of music label Speed Records.

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The accident took place in Jalandhar, Punjab, in the early hours of Sunday and also claimed the life of Vidit's friend Aarav Talwar.

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