Home / Jalandhar / ‘It’s easy to defame police, but you must strive to be good officers’: CM Mann to new appointees

‘It’s easy to defame police, but you must strive to be good officers’: CM Mann to new appointees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hands over appointment letters to 1,261 constables of the district cadre and 485 of the armed cadre

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:20 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
CM Bhagwant Mann distributes appointment letters to police personnel in Jalandhar on Sunday. Tribune Photo
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 1,746 police constables at the PAP Grounds in Jalandhar.

Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat, DGP Gaurav Yadav, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Appointment letters were handed over to 1,261 constables of the district cadre and 485 of the armed cadre.

In a strictly apolitical speech, both the CM and the DGP highlighted the achievements, upgrades, and milestones of the state police. While addressing the new appointees, the CM said that although people often blame the police, the new recruits must follow in the footsteps of diligent officers and set examples in serving the public.

The CM’s visit to Jalandhar came a day after the district was rocked by intense protests across party lines over a controversy generated by a speech of AAP leader Atishi Marlena at the Delhi Assembly. Amid an FIR filed by the Jalandhar police for the circulation of a ‘doctored’ video, the Delhi Assembly in turn served notices on the DGP Punjab, Special DGP (Cyber Cell), and Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, for an “alleged breach of Delhi Assembly privileges,” seeking an explanation for the Punjab police’s FIR.

Addressing the newly appointed police constables, CM Bhagwant said, “It is easiest to defame the police. At every step, people say, ‘What was the police doing?’ It is easy to blame the police. But five fingers are not equal. You (new joinees) must follow those officers who help others. You must strive to be of use to someone. Much faith has been restored in the police department. I’ve received many congratulatory letters from people regarding the Sarak Surakhya Force’s work in aiding people and returning crores worth of cash and jewellery. They have helped many people.”

“You are roshan chirag. You’ll have to undertake tough duties. Don’t lose patience,” the CM added.

The CM said that while the state police faced an uphill task due to challenges in border areas and rising gangster‑related activities, state‑of‑the‑art equipment was being provided to support their efforts.

He said, “Punjab is the first state in the country to launch the Baz Aankh anti‑drone system, deployed in the rural districts of Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, to firmly check cross‑border supply of drugs, arms, and explosives. We are also actively tackling cybercrime. Punjab’s State Cyber Crime Wing has been awarded at the Digital Evidence Summit‑2025 in New Delhi.”

