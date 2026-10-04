‘It’s like a wedding at home’: Mithapur mothers celebrate sons’ Asian Games gold

“Mata, tere mann di tamanna puri ho gayi” (“Mother, your wish has come true”), a jubilant Manpreet Singh called back and told his mother after the Indian men’s field hockey team clinched Gold at the Asian Games, defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final.

A home-cooked meal of saag and roti made by his mother, Manjit Kaur, and a special langar for children at Pingalwara and Unique Home (a Jalandhar-based orphanage for girls) are among the special plans of ace hockey player and former India captain Manpreet Singh as he returns home on Monday.

Advertisement

Close friend and fellow villager Mandeep Singh’s mother, Devinderjit Kaur, and his wife, women’s hockey player Udita Duhan, beam with pride as Mandeep and his fellow team members fulfil the aspirations of yet another hockey victory.

Advertisement

Living just a stone’s throw from each other, the families catch their breath between congratulatory visits, calls from relatives and friends and visits from doting village youngsters.

With 430 international appearances, Manpreet Singh has become the most-capped player in Indian men’s field hockey. He also achieved a hat-trick of Asian Games medals this year, becoming the first Indian player to win three medals at the Asian Games. Fellow team player Mandeep has 312 international caps.

Advertisement

At Mandeep’s Mithapur home, the five golden rings of the Olympic logo at the house gate glisten even more brightly as his pet Rio, a golden retriever, jumps around his wife, Udita, and mother. At Manpreet’s home, his excitable Labrador, also called Rio, has been kept away from the stream of visitors until the commotion subsides.

Manjit Kaur, Manpreet’s mother, says, “Manpreet talked to me right after the match and said, ‘Mata, tere mann di tamanna puri ho gayi’ (Mother, your wish has come true). For us, every win is special. Even before I watched the match, I offered prayers at Baba Bakala Gurdwara of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. This morning too, I visited the local gurdwara. Manpreet’s ‘farmaish’ (request) was, ‘Saag bana ke rakheo’ (Cook saag for me).”

Kaur says her daughter-in-law, Illi Sadique, and her granddaughters, Jasmine and Avleen, left home to receive Manpreet just this morning. Seven-year-old Jasmine is a budding tennis player.

As she cradles her fluffy grey cat, Oli, in her lap (Manpreet loves pets), Manjit says, “Bacchiyan bahut khush ne” (The girls are very happy). “Jasmine left this morning telling me, ‘Dadi, sannu airport te dekheyo’ (Grandma, watch us at the airport).”

Now, she is already excited about the 2028 LA Olympics, directing her son: “Beta, saari team jor laa ke khedeo — aitki gold medal lai ke auna, desh da naa hor uccha karna” (Son, give it your all with the entire team — bring home the gold medal this time and make the country proud).

His achievements make me swell with pride: Mandeep’s mother

Meanwhile, at Mandeep’s home, mother Devinderjit Kaur expects him on October 7, after some events planned for the week.

Speaking about the excitement at home, Devinder says, “Sadde ghar mahaul eddan jiddan vyah racheya”.

“Manpreet and Mandeep have been playing together since they were kids, and they love each other. Mandeep has been passionate about hockey since he was a child. His achievements make me swell with pride. But at home, he’s still the same old kid. He eats salads and loves sukhi sabzis (dry vegetables) like bhindi and karele. Bahut biba bacha hai.”

She adds, “I talked to him an hour before the match. ‘Mai keha gold lai ke aana hai’ (I told him to bring the gold home), ohne kholi vich patta (and he has put it in my lap).”