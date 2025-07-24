Jagatpur Jattan village murder case: Villagers protest outside SP office

In connection with the recent death of a young man from Jagatpur Jattan village, a large group of villagers, along with the victim’s family, staged a protest outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Phagwara today. The protesters alleged police harassment and misconduct by the Satnampura Station House Officer (SHO).

Advertisement

The case concerns the death of a youth, who was reportedly taken to work by a local father-son duo. His body was later recovered from an old well near the suspects’ house. Following initial investigation, the police registered a murder case against the two men, who are currently in remand. They would hopefully be produced in court on July 25.

During the protest, family members of the deceased claimed that certain police personnel were harassing their close relatives under the guise of investigation. They further alleged that when a village delegation approached the Satnampura SHO for a discussion, he behaved inappropriately and disrespectfully with them.

Advertisement

In response to the alleged mistreatment, victim’s kin and villagers also met former Union Minister Som Parkash before going to the SP office, where they raised slogans demanding justice for the deceased and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Resham Lal, a relative of the deceased, said, “The police must stop troubling our family members. It was father and son duo who took youth to work at night. They came to our home the next morning with his clothes. They were unable to provide any satisfactory explanation about the youth’s whereabouts. Eventually, his body was found in an old well near their house.”

Advertisement

DSP Bharat Bhushan arrived at the protest site and assured protesters a fair investigation into the case. “The police are not harassing anyone. We are conducting a thorough inquiry to ensure that justice is served,” the DSP said.

Among those present during the protest were village sarpanch Kuldeep, Surjeet Jakhu, Reshampal, Surinderpal, Ram Lal Pradhan, Ram Sharan and several other villagers.