DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Jagatpur Jattan village murder case: Villagers protest outside SP office

Jagatpur Jattan village murder case: Villagers protest outside SP office

Allegations of harassment and misconduct by SHO surface
article_Author
Our Correspondent
phagwara, Updated At : 04:04 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Family members of the victim and villagers hold a protest outside the office of the SP in Phagwara on Wednesday.
Advertisement

In connection with the recent death of a young man from Jagatpur Jattan village, a large group of villagers, along with the victim’s family, staged a protest outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Phagwara today. The protesters alleged police harassment and misconduct by the Satnampura Station House Officer (SHO).

Advertisement

The case concerns the death of a youth, who was reportedly taken to work by a local father-son duo. His body was later recovered from an old well near the suspects’ house. Following initial investigation, the police registered a murder case against the two men, who are currently in remand. They would hopefully be produced in court on July 25.

During the protest, family members of the deceased claimed that certain police personnel were harassing their close relatives under the guise of investigation. They further alleged that when a village delegation approached the Satnampura SHO for a discussion, he behaved inappropriately and disrespectfully with them.

Advertisement

In response to the alleged mistreatment, victim’s kin and villagers also met former Union Minister Som Parkash before going to the SP office, where they raised slogans demanding justice for the deceased and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Resham Lal, a relative of the deceased, said, “The police must stop troubling our family members. It was father and son duo who took youth to work at night. They came to our home the next morning with his clothes. They were unable to provide any satisfactory explanation about the youth’s whereabouts. Eventually, his body was found in an old well near their house.”

Advertisement

DSP Bharat Bhushan arrived at the protest site and assured protesters a fair investigation into the case. “The police are not harassing anyone. We are conducting a thorough inquiry to ensure that justice is served,” the DSP said.

Among those present during the protest were village sarpanch Kuldeep, Surjeet Jakhu, Reshampal, Surinderpal, Ram Lal Pradhan, Ram Sharan and several other villagers.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts