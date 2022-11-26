Jagmohan Vij first karate coach from state to become WKF judge-A

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 25

Punjab’s internationally renowned karate coach and International Referee Sensei Jagmohan Vij once again made the name of Punjab and India proud at the international level by passing the test of Judge A (Kumite) exams successfully organised by the World Karate Federation at Konya (Turkey) just before the World Karate Championship.

This important and prestigious exam was conducted by World Karate Federation’s Referee Commission headed by RC Chairman Sensei Javier Escalante (Sweden), Secretary Sensei Fariba Madani (USA) and Assistant Secretary Natalija Dajcman (Austria).

Jagmohan Vij, who passed this examination, is considered among the best referees of India.

Born and brought up in Kapurthala, Jagmohan has been imparting karate training in Hoshiarpur for more than 34 years.

It is noteworthy that he was selected among six referees from India for this upgrade exams by the National Karate Federation (Karate India Organization) considering his talent and ability as well as his dedication towards karate.

Referees from than 100 countries appeared for the upgrade exams.

Jagmohan is the first and only karate coach not only from Punjab but also from the states of Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat. He has the experience of judge, referee, chief referee and tournament director in more than 56 international and about 220 state and national level competitions held in Hong Kong, Philippines, America, Singapore, Dubai, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Italy, Nepal, France,Thailand and Turkey, apart from India.