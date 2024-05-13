‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 12

Continuing its ongoing initiatives to motivate voters for ensuring their healthy participation in the Lok Sabha elections, the District Administration has organised SVEEP activities in urban as well as rural areas by holding a special event of jago and puppet show to spread ECI’s message of more than 70 per cent voting.

A puppet show being held in Kapurthala on Sunday.

As many as 30 women members of a self-help group gave an impressive performance in a jago event highlighting the significance of right to franchise and why the participation of all eligible voters is required to uphold the ethos of democratic values. Through their folk couplets, these women urged the villagers to cast their votes without any bias, which could ensure the free, fair and peaceful elections.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said people were giving encouraging/enthusiastic response to SVEEP activities in the district. Members performing jago also went door to door in the village disseminating the message of the Election Commission for free and fair elections, besides right to franchise, so as to record more than 70 per cent voting.

A puppet show was also organised in the evening in the heart of Kapurthala city’s Mall Road to motivate voters. Officers of various departments told voters that they must cast votes freely and fairly. A message was given through the show, especially to young voters, to participate in this mega democratic festival.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat and SVEEP nodal officer Assistant Commissioner Kiran Sharma said these activities were being organised to motivate voters towards their right to franchise. They also lauded the jago event held under the supervision of District Programme Manager Gagandeep Singh, SVEEP activist Suneeta Singh, Binder Kaur, cluster head Soma Rani and other participants.

