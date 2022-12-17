Jail inmate dies after difficulty in breathing

Jalandhar, December 16
An inmate of the Kapurthala jail, who was serving term in an NDPS case, died on the jail premises in mysterious circumstances today.
The Jail Superintendent, while confirming the death of the inmate, said he often remained ill. Today he had trouble in breathing. His health deteriorated and he was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where he was declared brought dead.
The inmate has been indentified as Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Kartarpur, who had been arrested in an NDPS case registered at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station. He was serving time in the Modern Jail, Kapurthala. Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh said Gurcharan Singh used to stay unwell and had been admitted to the hospital several times earlier.
