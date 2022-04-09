Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

A jail inmate, who was brought to the courts complex here for his statement, tried to flee by jumping down from the first floor of the building, but was arrested with the help of people present there.

The accused, who has been identified as Barinder Singh of Bhatnura Kalan village, was handed over to the New Baradari police station for the lodging of another case of attempt to escape custody. While trying to jump down the courts complex building from the first floor, he stepped down on an extension. People present there caught him as soon as he jumped down again to reach the ground. The police immediately arrested him and took him to the police station in a car for getting a case lodged against him.

Four held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested four smugglers and seized large quantities of intoxicants from them during last 24 hours. The Chabbewal police have arrested Budhu Kumar, a resident of Sarhala Kalan, after 38 grams of intoxicating powder was seized from his possession. The police of Model Town arrested Pradeep Singh, alias Lali, a resident of Chaggran, and seized 25 grams of intoxicating powder from him. Also, Mehtiana police arrested Maninder Singh, a resident of Badla, with a huge quantity of sedative capsules.