Jail Lok Adalat settles 7 cases in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, October 7
A Special Jail Lok Adalat was organised at the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur. A total of eight cases were taken up out of which, seven were disposed of on the spot. The District Legal Services Authority CJM-cum-Secretary Aparajita Joshi said the jail Superintendent has been directed to release those cases.
Joshi said cases, which have been pending for a long time, were taken up to ensure their timely disposal and the decisions would be recognised as a decree. The fee incurred in these cases was refunded after the decisions were announced.
A National Lok Adalat will be held on November 12. She exhorted the people to bring maximum number of pre-litigation cases in the National Lok Adalat to save their time and money.
