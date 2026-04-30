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Home / Jalandhar / Jaismeen of St Joseph’s School is ICSE Class XII Jalandhar medical topper

Jaismeen of St Joseph’s School is ICSE Class XII Jalandhar medical topper

Danish shines in non-medical with a blend of academics and music

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:35 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Jaismeen of St Joseph Boys School, Defence Colony, who got 94.75% in 12th class celebrates with parent after declaration of ICSE Board examination result in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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The announcement of the ICSE Class XII results on Thursday brought moments of pride and celebration for St Joseph’s Boys School, Defence Colony, here as students delivered outstanding academic performances while showcasing remarkable individuality in their ambitions.

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Leading the achievers is Jalandhar topper Jaismeen, who secured an impressive 94.75 per cent in the medical stream. With her sights firmly set on the NEET examination, she aspires to pursue a career in psychiatry. Calling herself an observant person, Jaismeen expressed a keen interest in understanding the human mind and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. She believes psychiatry remains a relatively unexplored and often misunderstood field and is determined to contribute meaningfully to it.

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Despite the pressures that come with high academic expectations, Jaismeen says she maintains a balanced lifestyle, incorporating regular exercise into her daily routine, often accompanied by music. A voracious reader, she enjoys classic literature and even shared that her reading habits have influenced her speaking style, giving her a touch of a British accent. She chooses to stay away from social media, describing it as mentally draining, and instead focuses on her studies through online coaching.

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Another notable achiever from the same school is Danish Saini, who scored 92.5 per cent in the non-medical stream. Apart from excelling academically, Danish is a multi-talented musician, skilled in playing the piano, flute, and guitar. He is also a gifted singer who has participated in reality shows and earned accolades in several music competitions.

Despite his passion for music, Danish has clear professional goals. He aspires to pursue law and serve the nation. He attributes his focus and inner calm to his spiritual practices, including daily meditation, which he says help him stay grounded and disciplined.

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He added that alongside his board exam preparation, he was also preparing for entrance tests. “In the mornings, I focused on current affairs, while in the evenings, I dedicated time to studying science subjects,” he said.

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