Jal mission: Dist achieves goal of providing clean, safe water to 100% rural houses

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

Under the ‘Jal Jivan Mission-Har Ghar Jal’, the district has made it the list of top nine districts in the nation by achieving the goal of providing clean and safe water to 100 per cent rural houses.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa lauded the efforts of the district administration, officials of the water supply department and the residents for this achievement. The minister noted that there are nine districts across the country, where clean and safe water is being provided thorough the pipes to 100 per cent rural houses. And Jalandhar is one of these districts. He added that two other districts of Punjab - Malerkotla and Faridkot, have also been named in the list.

The minister said more than 2.23 lakh rural households accounting for 11.12 lakh people, have been receiving a clean tap water supply.

“We have set a target to ensure 100 per cent water supply across the state by December 2022 while the national target is to be achieved by 2024. All locations in the villages, like the aanganwari centers, the panchayat ghars, dispensaries and schools, among others, have already been receiving water supply in Punjab,” added the minister.

DC Jaspreet Singh also congratulated the teams of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department for achieving this target. As many as 2,23,400 rural houses over 960 areas across the district have got tap water supply.