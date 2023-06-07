Jal Shakti Abhiyan team reviews steps to conserve groundwater

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

On the second day of its three-day visit to Jalandhar district, a Central team of Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Tuesday visited several locations in Phillaur sub-division to review the progress of initiatives taken by the Jalandhar administration to save groundwater.

Dinesh Kumar, a joint secretary rank officer who is also the Central Nodal Officer (CNO) for the district under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, underscored the need for maximum rainwater harvesting systems so that rainwater can be utilised for recharging groundwater. He said that an awareness drive must be carried out by the departments concerned to sensitise people for setting up harvesting systems across the district.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, scientist from the Central Ground Water Board KP Singh, the Central Nodal Officer visited several locations including Partapura, Rurka Kalan and Dosanjh Kalan where he oversaw various projects designed to save groundwater. These projects included the Sanjha Jal Talab in Pratapura and Rurka Kalan, lift irrigation, Thapar Model Pond, Jal Shakti Kendra and rainwater harvesting system at Rurka Kalan. The CNO laid emphasis on maximum recharging of water during the monsoon season. The team also stressed on conducting an awareness campaign among the masses to join hands with the government in the noble cause.

Likewise, the Central team also asked the officials to set up an elaborate mechanism across all rainwater harvesting systems so that the monitoring of recharged water can be ensured. The Central team emphasised on the need for early completion of ongoing projects.