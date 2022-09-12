Jalandhar: 1 more accused held for writing Khalistan slogans

Jalandhar, September 11
The city police have arrested the third accused for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the banners of the Chief Minister and on the glass box of former CM Beant Singh’s statue on August 28.
The accused was identified as Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Dera Baba Bhuri Wala in Amritsar. DCP, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, led the team and arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence.
In the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed they carried out the task with the help of Khalistan supporters living abroad. They also revealed that on the intervening night of September 4 and 5, they tied Khalistan flags at Jal Shakti Bhawan in Shimla and two months ago at Amritsar’s rose garden.
The police said the accused would be produced in a local court and his remand would be sought to investigate his links with Khalistan network. They said a case under various Sections of the IPC and IT Act had been registered against all the three accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder
Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents