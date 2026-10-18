Jalandhar: 1 nabbed, heavy machinery seized in Beas mining bust

Officials on Saturday raided an illegal mining site in Khijarpur village of Sultanpur Lodhi, arresting one person and booking seven others who are currently absconding.

The area along the Beas river was raided by a flying squad following a complaint by the Mining Department.

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The authorities also seized several vehicles, including six tipper trucks.

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The arrested person has been identified as Michael, a resident of Lamma Pind in Jalandhar. The case was registered at the Talwandi Chaudhrian police station under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

‘Area riddled with pits’

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According to information, two of the six seized tipper trucks were loaded with sand. The riverbed where the mining was found to be taking place is riddled with pits and depressions caused by frequent sand mining.

A video released by the police shows the area teeming with mining vehicles.

According to the FIR, the flying squad comprised SDO Jasvir Singh, JEs Ashwini Kumar and Taranjit, and DSP Amarbir Singh.

When the raiding party reached a spot near an advanced bandh in Khijarpur village, it spotted and seized a tipper truck. The driver was identified as Michael, who was transporting sand but could not produce any permission or permit for the activity.

Another tipper truck was found nearby, but its driver fled on seeing the raiding party. Upon further checks, four more tipper trucks were found. Their drivers had also fled.

The FIR stated that an excavator and a tractor were also seized.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora could not be contacted for comment.

Talwandi Chaudhrian SHO Sonamdeep Kaur said, “One person has been arrested in the case, while the hunt for the seven others is on. The site is about 10 acres inland from the Beas at Khijarpur. It is a grassland area where there are no farming fields. Multiple previous raids in the area had not revealed any such activity. A detailed investigation is underway, and the culprits will be nabbed soon.”