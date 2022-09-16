Jalandhar: 11-yr-old physically assaulted by drug addict stepmother

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

In an incident reported at a village in Jalandhar Cantt, an 11-year-old girl was subjected to physical assault allegedly by her drug-addict stepmother.

As per information, the girl was brutally beaten with a stick by her step mother at her home in Waring village in Jalandhar Cantt. It was learnt, the minor girl was hit several times on her head, following which, she fainted. Thereafter, thinking her daughter was dead, the stepmother tied her hands and legs with ropes, and threw her under Chaheru bridge.

Passers-by informed the police about a minor girl lying unconscious. The police immediately reached the spot and rescued the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where after regaining consciousness, she narrated the whole story to the police.

Jalandhar Cantt police officials said the father of the girl was a drug addict too. The girl’s biological mother had divorced her father a few years ago, but she did not take her along. “The girl said her stepmother used to beat her often after consuming drugs,” said police officials.

CP Jalandhar Gursharan Singh Sandhu said, “The police are investigating the matter. The father of the girl was called to the police station but he refused to record his statement, and was unwilling to press any charges against his wife. However, the police are committed to deliver justice to the girl, they are getting medical examination of the girl done and accordingly an action will be taken against the accused.”