Jalandhar: 2 child marriage cases come to light, 1 held

The police have registered two separate cases following complaints by the Child Development Project Officer regarding alleged child marriages. One person has been arrested in one of the cases, in which three persons have been named.

Child Development Project Officer Raj Kumari informed the Hajipur police that a family from Saryana village had allegedly married off its 14-year-old minor daughter. Following an inquiry, the police registered a case.

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In another case, the officer told the Mukerian police that a complaint regarding a child marriage had been received. The complaint alleged that a minor girl from Usman Shaheed had been married to Harpal Singh, son of Nirmal Singh, of Mahajna Mohalla.

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The police booked Harpal and Lakhwinder Kaur, wife of Nirmal Singh, of Mahajna Mohalla, and Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Kulwant Singh, of Usman Shaheed. Harpal Singh has been arrested.