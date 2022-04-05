Jalandhar: 2 held with 25-kg poppy husk, 250-gm opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

The Special Operation Unit of Jalandhar Police Commissionerate nabbed two smugglers in separate cases and seized poppy husk and opium from their possession.

SI Ashok Kumar, in-charge, Special Operation Unit, said the police team deployed at naka near Reru gate saw a truck coming from Adampur side, which turned towards the side lane after seeing police checking. On checking, 25kg poppy husk was recovered from him, he added.

He said the accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh alias Minku (32), a resident of Randhawa Masanda village in Jalandhar. His truck has been seized and a case under Sections 15, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

In the second case, the Special Operation Unit nabbed Jaskaran Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, and seized 250 gram opium from his possession. He was held near police naka at ‘Y-point’ Maqsudan. A case under Sections 18,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at police division number 1.

The police said both the accused would be produced in the court and a remand would be sought to investigate their involvement in other cases.

Bike-borne miscreants set car afire in Gill Colony

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly set a car on fire in Gill Colony at Khurla Kingra here on Sunday night. The accused fled from the spot after the incident. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in the house. The incident is said to have happened around 10pm on Sunday. The Innova that was set on fire belonged to Prashant Kalia, the owner of the Social Model Senior Secondary School. The police said in the CCTV footage it was seen that two bike-borne youths stopped their bike in front of the car and started sprinkling petrol on Innova. “We have registered a case and CCTV footage of the area was being checked and after getting any clue about the miscreants, we would proceed with further action,” they added.

Cash, 20 tolas of gold looted in daylight robbery

In a broad daylight robbery on Monday, two bike-borne persons robbed an elderly lady of cash worth lakhs of rupees and 20 tolas gold at her house in Shiv Vihar here in Model Town. The incident took place in the afternoon when the elderly woman was alone at her residence. The police said they have registered a complaint against two unknown persons on the complaint of Amandeep Singh, the owner of the house. He said complete details of the incident and cash and valuables robbed by the miscreants would be known after taking the elderly woman’s statement on Tuesday. “The CCTV footage from the area has been procured and we are trying to trace the accused,” he added.