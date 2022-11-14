Jalandhar: 2 held with 5-gm heroin, 10-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 13

The police have arrested a drug peddler with 5 gm of heroin at Moai village.

A police partry spotted a person, coming on foot from Kandola Khurd village side, throwing a polybag on the road and rushing back towards Kandola village. He was apprehended and on checking the polybag, 5 gm of heroin was seized from him. The accused was identified as Gurpreet from Mehsampur village at Bilga in Jalandhar.

A case was registered under Sections 21 B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Bilga police station. During investigation, accused Gurpreet informed the police that he got the heroin from Ranjit Singh, a resident of Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar. The police booked Ranjit Singh under the NDPS Act.

In another case, a man was arrested with 10-kg poppy husk. During patrol, a police party at the Dhussi bundh near Mau Sahib village spotted a man with a plastic sack on his head. On being checked, poppy husk was found in it. The man was indentified as Mangal Singh, a resident of Mau Sahib village in Bilga. He was booked under the NDPS Act.