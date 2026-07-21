Jalandhar: 225 units of blood collected

The Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation organised its 16th mega blood donation camp at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, Phagwara. A total of 225 units of blood were collected during the camp, which was inaugurated by Aam Aadmi Party Phagwara constituency in-charge and MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. The MP lauded the Sant Nirankari Mission for its consistent contribution to society through voluntary blood donation, healthcare initiatives and other welfare activities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Branch Convener Malkiat Chand said the mission has organised more than 9,000 blood donation camps across the country since 1986, collecting over 1.5 million units of blood for the welfare of humanity.

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Dr Chabbewal also appreciated the mission’s efforts in promoting cleanliness, environmental conservation through plantation drives and the ‘Amrit’ project, stating that such initiatives make a meaningful contribution to society.