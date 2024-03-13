Jalandhar: Rs 240 cr grant for NIT

Jalandhar: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has approved a Delegated Investment Board (DIB) proposal for Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, allocating a substantial sum of Rs 240.27 crore for infrastructure development. The institute has recently launched two new programmes in Electrical Engineering and Information Technology and has restructured courses in Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, the proposal includes funding for faculty residences and a mega hostel for boys. The proposal addresses the infrastructural requirements of academic programmes and accommodations for students and faculty. The grant has been sanctioned by Higher Education Financing Agency, Government of India, owing to the efforts of Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, Dr BR Ambedkar, NIT. Prof Kanaujia expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for sanctioning the proposal.

College receives Rs 5 cr grant

Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Co-Education College, Bootan Mandi, received a grant of Rs 5 crore under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Sikhya Abhiyan scheme. The college is among the 11 colleges of Punjab chosen for the grant of Rs 5 crore out of 64 government colleges. College principal Dr Chander Kanta said that the college had taken off well since the past three years. She said that the grant would be utilised for the construction of second floor of the building and to provide more facilities. She thanked the Secretary, Higher Education, Kamal Kishore Yadav, Director, Higher Education, Amrit Singh, Deputy Directors Ashwani Bhalla and Harleen Bedi.

Coding Competition

The Department of Computer Science Engineering in association with Equal Opportunity Cell at School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised ‘Code Crafters’ (Coding Competition). The event provided a platform for students to demonstrate their coding skills, tackle challenging problems and collaborate with peers in a competitive yet supportive environment. The coordinator of the event was Rajni Bedi, Coordinator, Equal Opportunity Cell, LKCTC. Certificates were awarded to all participants and winners were given exciting prizes to appreciate their efforts in showcasing their brilliant skills. In this competition, Bhanu of B.Tech sixth semester bagged the first position, Kartikey of B.Tech sixth semester bagged the second position and Gurpreet of the same class bagged the third position.

Two water coolers donated

Guru Amar Dass Public School received donation in the form of two water coolers from Hardeep Singh Goldy, Avatar Singh and Inderjit Kaur. The water coolers have been installed to provide cool, hygienic drinking water for the students. The donation was made in the memory of their father Hardit Singh Ahuja and mother Harjeet Kaur Ahuja. President of School Committee Mohinderjeet Singh, Dr HM Hurria, Principal Dr Aparana Mehta and Vice-Principal Dr Sonika Singh extended their thanks to the whole family for the auspicious service and prayed to the Almighty for the well-being and prosperity of the family.