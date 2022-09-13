Jalandhar: 4 members of snatchers' gang held, 28 cell phones seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

The city police have busted a gang of snatchers and recovered 28 mobile phones from their possession with the arrest of its four members.

The accused were identified as Ankush, Sahil and Punit, all residents of Bhargo Camp, and Jatinder Singh, a resident of Khurla Khingra. Another accused, Abhi Nanda, a resident of Basti Guza, is still at large.

The police said on the interrogation of thieves, who were arrested on September 9 during a special nakabandi at Bhargo Camp, they succeeded in arresting other members of the group and recovering 20 mobile phones from their possession. With the arrest of Punit on Monday, eight more mobile phones were recovered. “Another youth named Abhi Nanda, is also an active member of this snatching group, who will be arrested soon. All these accused were involved in various reported and unreported snatching incidents in the city. Expensive mobiles of different brands were recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections 379B, 379, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against them. Further investigation in the case is underway,” they added.