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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: 470 patients examined at Bilga eye camp

Jalandhar: 470 patients examined at Bilga eye camp

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:46 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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A mega eye camp was successfully organised at Dera Baba Rehamat Shah, Bilga, through the joint efforts of Canadian EyeSight Global, Rotary Club Jalandhar West and ReSight Vision Foundation, Jalandhar.

During the camp, a total of 470 patients underwent eye examinations and 242 patients were provided with free spectacles. After medical evaluation, 88 patients were identified as requiring cataract surgery. These patients subsequently underwent successful surgeries on October 31 and November 1, at Arora Eye Hospital & Retina Centre, Jalandhar.

Canadian EyeSight Global, founded by Anoop Singh Jubbal, has been actively contributing to the prevention of blindness for more than 30 years. The organisation has been conducting eye camps at various locations across India, bringing essential eye care services to underserved communities.

The camp was generously sponsored by Makkhan Singh. The occasion was graced by several distinguished personalities, including Dr Navjot Dhaiya, Former MLA; Dr Amandeep Singh Arora; Tarsem Singh, President, Rotary Club Jalandhar West; Chatran Singh; Dr SPS Grover and other prominent members of the community.

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