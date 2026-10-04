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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: 500 take part in inter-school fest

Jalandhar: 500 take part in inter-school fest

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:07 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Organised by the IT Forum of the Postgraduate Department of Computer Science, ACFA, the 17th Inter-School Tech Fest witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various schools across the state.
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More than 500 students from schools across Punjab recently participated in the 17th Inter-School Tech Fest organised at Apeejay College of Fine Arts (ACFA) here.

Organised by the IT Forum of the Postgraduate Department of Computer Science, ACFA, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various schools across the state.

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Dr Vijay Mahajan of Tagore Hospital was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while Nirmal Mahajan, a member of the board of governors, Apeejay Education, was the special guest. Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, won the championship trophy with 65 marks. Swami Sant Das Public School and MGN Urban Estate, Jalandhar, jointly secured second position with 40 marks each, while Apeejay School, Model Town, finished third with 21 marks.

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