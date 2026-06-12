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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: 850 patients avail free health services at medical camp

Jalandhar: 850 patients avail free health services at medical camp

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:27 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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More than 850 needy people availed various medical facilities at a free eye examination and medical check-up camp organised at the Lala Ram Kishore Kapoor Viklang Sahaita Trust Bhawan located at the Apahaj Ashram, in Jalandhar.

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As many as 375 needy people got their eyes checked, during the camp, out of which 110 white cataract operations and 15 black cataract operation patients were treated, 245 patients were checked by the World Cancer Care Society and 18 mammography, 23 breast cancer scans were conducted. As many as 175 patients benefited the facility of bone density test.

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50 patients got general check-ups, 45 got dental checkups, 50 physiotherapy, 40 X-ray, 20 ECG and 45 more patients benefited from blood test facilities. The camp was organised with the contribution of Anju Sharma, principal and all members of Long Island Indo American Lions Club along with Dr Vijay Mahajan (CMD) Tagore Hospital, Dr SP Singh Oberoi (Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust), Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal (Global Ambassador, World Cancer Care Society), Dr Jagdeep Singh MS, eye specialist.

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The camp was inaugurated by Dr Girish Bali, IRS Commissioner Income Tax, Navjot Singh (Assistant Commandant, CRPF), Jagjit Singh Saroya (AIG STF) and Rakesh Sharma (Juganu).

Apahaj Ashram president Tarsem Kapur thanked all doctors, donors, committee members, staff and all people who contributed to the arrangements of the camp.

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Cataracts were identified in 120 patients during the eye examination during the camp, whose operations will soon be completed free of charge with modern laser (Pheco) technology. Medicines were also distributed free of charge to the patients as per the advice of the doctors.

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