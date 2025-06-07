Jalandhar: A mosaic of faiths and cultures, says INTACH

In a comprehensive cultural mapping exercise, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has highlighted Jalandhar as a model of communal harmony and historical significance. Led by INTACH’s Punjab State Convener Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (Retd), the study presents Jalandhar not just as an ancient city but as a vibrant symbol of cultural confluence.

Once a Muslim-majority city before Partition, Jalandhar today is home to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Muslims, coexisting in shared spaces. “It’s not just a city—it’s a cultural dialogue in motion,” said Maj Gen Singh, noting that festivals and traditions from various communities are celebrated across the city.

Among the city’s historical landmarks is the Jama Masjid and Dargah of Imam Nasar, which date back nearly 800 years. According to legend, Iranian Sufi saint Imam Nasaruddin tamed a demon king named Jalandhara Nath through spiritual persuasion, leading to the spread of Sufism in the region. The dargah’s architecture, as noted by the Archaeological Survey of India, reflects classic Mughal design, with its entrance inspired by Hyderabad’s Charminar. An annual Urs held in March draws large numbers of devotees.

Christian heritage is represented by the Golaknath Memorial Church, the city’s oldest church, built over 125 years ago. Modeled on a church in Jerusalem, it was founded by Rev. Golaknath Chatterjee, a Bengali Brahmin-turned-missionary, in the 1830s.

The Devi Talab Mandir, more than 200 years old, is among India’s 51 revered Shakti Peethas. According to mythology, it marks the spot where Maa Sati’s right breast fell during Lord Shiva’s tandava. The temple continues to attract pilgrims and spiritual seekers year-round.

Baba Sodal’s shrine, equally steeped in legend, is of immense significance for local women. The story goes that young Baba Sodal drowned in a pond at his mother’s command. Today, thousands of devotees visit the shrine during the annual fair, carrying away water from the sacred pond for blessings.

The Gurdwara Talhan Sahib, established in memory of artisan-saint Baba Nihal Singh, remains a key religious site in the city’s Sikh landscape. Baba Nihal Singh was renowned for his extraordinary skill in constructing wells whose water never ran dry—a gift many believed to be divine.

Jalandhar also holds a special place for the Dalit community through the Guru Ravidass Dham in Bootan Mandi, which hosts the grand Prakash Utsav every year. Celebrated even before the Ad-Dharam Mandal was formed in 1926, the festival today stands as a major spiritual and social event in the Doaba region.

“From Sufi saints to Shakti temples, colonial-era churches to revered Sikh sites, Jalandhar’s heritage continues to tell the story of a city shaped by many hands—and many hearts,” said Maj Gen Singh.