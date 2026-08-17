Jalandhar achievers honoured on I- Day

Writer gets state award for contribution to Punjabi journalism, literature

Advertisement

Seventy-year-old senior journalist and writer Mehar Malik honoured with a state award by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during the state-level Independence Day function held in Ferozepur.

Advertisement

Malik was recognised for his decades long contribution to Punjabi journalism and literature. He has been working with various newspapers in Punjab since 1975 and continues to contribute articles to several Punjabi publications.

Advertisement

Over the years, Malik has authored seven books in Punjabi, using his writing to highlight sensitive social issues and promote the mother tongue. His works have particularly focused on the struggles faced by women, including those abandoned by NRI husbands who leave after marriage and never return. Such women, he has portrayed, are often forced to live a life resembling widowhood despite their husbands being alive.

His writings have also explored sensitive issues such as dowry and female foeticide, drawing attention to social practices that continue to affect women and families. Through his literary work, Malik has sought to give voice to people and issues that often remain overlooked.

Advertisement

His published works include ‘Jionde Jee Randeppa’ (2016), ‘Channan Laagi’ (2018), ‘Bholi Da Karva Chauth’ (2019), ‘Vesva’ (2021), ‘Panjeban’ (2023) and ‘Main Kaha Si Na’ (2025).

A distinctive feature of Malik’s writing is his effort to preserve traditional Punjabi vocabulary and expressions that are gradually disappearing from everyday use.

During the ceremony, Malik presented copies of his books to Chief Minister Mann. Earlier, the Jalandhar administration had honoured him with a district-level award on January 26, last year for his contribution to the media sector.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister for recognising his work, Malik emphasised the need for people, particularly younger generations to remain connected with the Punjabi language, culture and their rural roots.

Sunita Kapoor recognised for humanitarian, social service

Social activist and Sankirtan performer Sunita Kapoor, who has dedicated herself to serving the needy and the vulnerable sections of society for nearly 26 years through humanitarian work, social welfare and devotional Sankirtan events (congregational singing of hymns), has been honoured with a state award by the Punjab Government on the 80th Independence Day.

She received the honour from Chief Minister, Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, at the state-level event held in Ferozepur on the occasion of the Independence Day celebrations.

Engaged in social service activities, Sunita Kapoor is co-chairperson at the Apahaj Ashram (Home for the Differently-abled/Infirm), Jalandhar, the destitute, needy elderly individuals are cared for, under her patronage. Additionally, she also provides free Sankirtan services at devotional events and performs at the ceremonies.

Known for spreading spiritual and social awareness through devotional Sankirtan ceremonies which she frequently hosts, she has been singing at these events for the past many years.

Expressing thanks to the state government for the award, Kapoor said, “The recognition of one’s efforts makes one feel very special. I have had a passion for singing, especially in praise of the Divine, since childhood. Today, this very passion inspires me to connect people with devotion to God, spirituality and positive life values.” She added, “The honour is not merely a personal achievement, but a source of inspiration that further reinforces my sense of responsibility towards social service.”