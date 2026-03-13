DT
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar activist seeks HC suo motu action over songs glorifying guns, violence

Jalandhar activist seeks HC suo motu action over songs glorifying guns, violence

Aulakh performed on February 26 before large audience, sang songs that promoted gun culture

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi singers Mankirt Aulakh performs during a Maa Boli Punjabi Jagriti Manch event in Jalandhar on Thursday. file photo
Calling for suo motu action over violation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court directions banning songs that glorify weapons, violence, liquor and drugs, a Jalandhar social activist has written to the Chief Justice.

Prof Mandeep Singh has written that Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh performed in Jalandhar on February 26 before a large audience, mostly students, and sang songs that promoted gun culture. Attaching copies of newspapers, he has written, "Being a professor and closely associated with students and the youth, it is my view that such songs have a great influence on young minds. When popular singers openly glorify weapons and violent behaviour in public events, many youngsters begin to view such conduct as acceptable or even admirable".

He has further written, "This often leads to imitation where young people start copying the language and attitude. This encourages aggression, with students believing that the behaviour is a symbol of power or respect in society. It appears that the local authorities and police officials failed to enforce directions issued by the High Court. Therefore, the court may consider initiating suo motu proceedings or any other appropriate action to ensure compliance as deemed appropriate in the interest of justice."

Meanwhile, a group of social activists from the city on Monday also lodged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex raising objection over the release of 'Tateeree', a Haryanvi hip-hop track by renowned singer Badshah. The activists led by Prof MP Singh of NGO Mission 6213 Punjab had presented a memorandum to the administration for being forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a review and verification of all words and lyrics of such songs before granting approval for their release.

The activists alleged that the song 'Tateeree' contains offensive language and visuals of girls in school uniforms, claiming it sends a negative message and undermines public decency.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

