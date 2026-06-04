Jalandhar administration orders special checking drive against traffic violators

In a major effort to improve road safety and reduce accidents, the Jalandhar administration on Wednesday directed the authorities to intensify enforcement against traffic rule violators and strengthen measures aimed at protecting pedestrians and commuters.

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Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amaninder Kaur instructed the Traffic Police and Transport Department to launch special checking drives against underage drivers, overloaded vehicles, over-height vehicles and motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol.

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With overloading in public transport remaining a concern, particularly in auto-rickshaws, Kaur directed officials to take focused action against such violations.

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Reviewing the status of accident-prone blackspots across the district, the ADC asked Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to conduct joint inspections along with police officials and road agencies concerned. She directed officials to identify shortcomings and expedite corrective measures at vulnerable locations.

The meeting also focused on pedestrian safety. The ADC directed the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and Mandi Board to prepare a detailed plan for ensuring safer movement of pedestrians.

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To address other factors contributing to accidents, officials were directed to remove encroachments from roads, clear roadside vegetation that obstructs visibility and repair damaged road stretches. Kaur also instructed police officials to ensure FIRs were registered in all hit-and-run cases.

Reviewing the implementation of the Safe School Vehicle Policy, she emphasised that the guidelines must be followed in letter and spirit to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.