Jalandhar administration ropes in NGO to help boost anti-stubble campaign

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 1

Adding to its drive against the practice of stubble burning, the Jalandhar administration has roped in a non-government organisation under the public private partnership (PPP) model to spread awareness among farmers about the harms of the practice.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the NGO, the ICICI Foundation, has joined hands with the administration in its efforts to curb the practice of stubble burning by encouraging farmers through incentives. He further added that the NGO would provide financial assistance to farmers falling within the selected villages to help them bear the cost of crop residue management.

The DC revealed that Kohar Kalan, Bagga, Bara Jagir, Sechewal, Kapur Pind, Dallewal, Chakk Thothar, Muhim, Gobindpur, Shadipur, Umerpur, Rasulpur, Bambiawal, Kahlwan and Ladhran are the villages selected under this pilot project. Under this project, the farmers with land up to five acres would get financial assistance to mange crop residue.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jaswant Rai stated that the NGO would provide financial assistance amounting to 75 per cent of the total expenditure incurred by the farmer in stubble management while the remaining 25 per cent of the amount would be borne by the beneficiary. He said over 400 farmers with agricultural land up to five acres would be covered under this scheme in the first phase, but that the ambit of this project would be extended in future.