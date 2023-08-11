Jalandhar: After uproar over ‘women-friendly’ liquor studio, owner keeps store shut, amends hoarding

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 11

The opening of a ‘women-friendly’ liquor studio near Kishanpura Chowk in Jalandhar has drawn the ire of local residents and leaders of various political parties. While the concept of ‘women-friendly’ liquor studio was already there in Madhya Pradesh and Gurugram, this kind of a shop has reportedly opened for the first time in Punjab.

The Liquor Studio has opened near Kishanpura Chowk in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

“Opening of a shop with such kind of a tagline has sent across such a wrong message. This government seems to be bent on ruining the families of Punjab,” said BJP’s Punjab unit media incharge Janardhan Sharma.

Even PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring tweeted: “The AAP government came on a plank on ending addictions in Punjab within the first three months of its rule. Instead of taking out men from the trap, the move shows that they have even started luring women into the trap.”

ਸ਼ਰਮਨਾਕ! ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਤਿੰਨ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ਾ ਮੁਕਤ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਵਾਅਦਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਹੁਣ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ‘ਤੇ ਲਗਾਉਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਕਰ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ। ਨਸ਼ਾ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਪੀੜੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਪੀੜੀਆਂ ਨਿਗਲ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਹੈ, ਹੁਣ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਲਈ ਠੇਕੇ ਖੋਲ ਕੇ @BhagwantMann ਜੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਕੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ? ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਨਵਾਂ ਰੂਪ ਬਹੁਤ ਭਿਆਨਕ… pic.twitter.com/66bzBlsjZQ — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) August 11, 2023

Notably, the shop has opened close to a women college. Principal of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi said, “We condemn the opening of a liquor shop in college vicinity. This kind of concept cannot in any case be for any constructive purpose.”

Ex-BJP MLA from the area KD Bhandari said, “This was not the kind of 'badlav' that the people of Punjab had expected from the AAP. Clearly, the policies of this government are set to make Punjabis more addict. The worst is that the government has allowed to open at least three liquor shops along Tanda Road, which has two prominent colleges of the city, including KMV and Doaba College. The government's only agenda seems to be collecting revenue.”

Meanwhile, following the sharp reactions over the store opening, the store contractor kept the premises shut on Friday. He even got the label of ‘women-friendly’ removed in the day from the store hoarding.

#BJP #Congress #Gurugram #Madhya Pradesh