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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Agniveer recruitment rally from Nov 14-22

Jalandhar: Agniveer recruitment rally from Nov 14-22

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:52 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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An Agniveer recruitment rally will be held at Government Arts and Sports College in Jalandhar, from November 14 to 22 for the recruitment of eligible youth into the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme.

It is expected to witness the participation of more than 6,000 candidates who have successfully cleared the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) from Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr.

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The recruitment rally will also include the selection of eligible women candidates from Punjab. Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

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The recruitment process will involve a series of physical fitness tests and assessments, including a 1.6-kilometre run to assess endurance and stamina, a beam test to evaluate upper-body strength, and physical measurements to determine compliance with the prescribed height, weight and other physical standards.

Candidates who qualify in the physical fitness tests will undergo a medical examination to assess their fitness.

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Candidates have been advised to carefully review the official recruitment notifications, ensure that they fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions and carry all requisite documents for participation.

Candidates and their parents are advised to remain vigilant against touts and unscrupulous individuals.

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