Jalandhar: AI, green energy models take centre stage at exhibition

Students from government schools across Jalandhar showcased their scientific models and innovative ideas at a block-level science exhibition organised at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road.

The exhibition was organised by the district Education Department under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) with the aim of encouraging scientific thinking, creativity and innovation among students. The theme of this year’s competition was “Science, Technology and Innovation for a Sustainable and Viksit Bharat.”

Students presented models and activities under six sub-themes: artificial intelligence (AI) for better life, green energy and environmental conservation, health, hygiene and sanitation, indigenous agricultural practices, science and rural transformation and disaster management.

The competition witnessed participation from students of various government schools, with three positions awarded in each category. Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Ladowali Road, emerged as a standout performer, securing first position in four categories: AI for better life, green energy and environmental conservation, health, hygiene and sanitation, and science and rural transformation.

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In the AI category, Rajbeer of GGSSS, Ladowali Road, secured first position, while Dilraj Kanshik of PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Jamsher Khas, and Kamal of Government Middle School, Lambri, bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

In the green energy category, Ravi Kishan of GGSSS, Ladowali Road, secured first place, followed by Prince of Government Senior Secondary School, Partappura, and Tamanna of Government High School, Boota Mandi. In the health, hygiene and sanitation category, Shivani of GGSSS, Ladowali Road, secured the top position, while Pihu of the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road, and Tanvi Gautam of Government High School, Boota Mandi, secured the second and third positions, respectively.