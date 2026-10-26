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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar all set to host Asian Champions Trophy, entry free

Jalandhar all set to host Asian Champions Trophy, entry free

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Japan and Malaysia players in action during a friendly match ahead of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Jalandhar on Sunday.
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Jalandhar is all set to host the prestigious Hockey Asian Champions Trophy-2026.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli, Director Sports Abhijeet Kaplish, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and Police Commissioner Satinder Singh assured fans that all arrangements, security protocols and logistical setups stand 100 per cent complete. The Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium has undergone a state-of-the-art facelift, setting the stage for six elite Asian teams—including host nation India—to lock horns starting October 27.

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They further mentioned that to ignite passion among sports enthusiasts, youth and families, the Punjab Government has announced completely free admission for all matches.

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Fans can seamlessly book digital passes with QR codes by registering on www.ticketgenie.in or their mobile app. The tournament kicks off on October 27 at 1:00 pm, they said adding that while grand opening ceremony will take place at 5:00pm, followed by India’s opening clash against Bangladesh at 7:20 pm. For those watching from home, all 20 tournament matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar, they added. Police Commissioner Satinder Singh reassured the public of robust, smooth transit routes with zero disruptive traffic diversions or parking bottlenecks.

Spectators can access the stadium from HMV College Chowk via the DAV College flyover side lane, leading straight to the Bultan Park gates with hassle-free parking. Beyond the thrilling action on the turf, the venue features dedicated food courts, fan pavilions, and festive carnival-style setups.

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