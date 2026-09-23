Jalandhar: Amit Shah to address anti-drug rally at 50-acre site on Paragpur road

Preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s mega rally against drugs in Jalandhar on September 30 were formally launched on Wednesday by the BJP’s Jalandhar district unit with a havan and path at the rally site. The four ongoing “Nasha Mukt Yatras” are scheduled to culminate in Jalandhar on September 30, when Shah is expected to address the rally.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address the rally at a 50- to 55-acre site on the Paragpur GT Road, which has been selected to host the massive event. After shortlisting and searching for sites for months, the land was chosen based on the scale of the arrangements planned by the party for the rally.

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The preceding anti-drug yatra and the rally will formally set the ball rolling for the BJP’s electoral campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state, with drugs emerging as one of the party’s primary poll planks.

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Leaders said 40 acres of the land would house a tent with a capacity to accommodate 2 lakh people. An additional 10 to 15 acres of land are expected to be used for parking on the day.

While the “Nasha Mukt Yatra” from four different areas will culminate at the rally venue in Jalandhar on September 30, leaders said as many as 2,000 buses ferrying workers and leaders from across the state would also arrive in Jalandhar for the event.

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One of the yatras is expected to enter Jalandhar on September 29, and its members are also expected to camp in Jalandhar overnight.

In keeping with the events hosted at the beginning of the yatra across the state, the BJP also plans to present drug-affected families from Jalandhar on the occasion.

Party leaders said extensive preparations for parking, drinking water, medical assistance, security arrangements and seating facilities, along with other essential amenities, were also being planned ahead of the rally.

From Thursday onwards, central teams are also expected to start arriving in Jalandhar to review the ongoing preparations and security arrangements at the venue.

While the days preceding the rally have been marked by ceremonies and rituals, the four yatras were flagged off days ago. On September 17, BJP leaders lit earthen lamps across mandals and urban constituencies to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. On Wednesday, a Bhumi Pujan ceremony, complete with a Hanuman Chalisa recitation and an ardas ceremony with a pathi in attendance, was conducted at the venue.

Apart from district urban and rural presidents Ashok Sareen Hicky and Jagbir Brar, leaders KD Bhandari, Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural, Sarabjit Makkar, Karamjit Chaudhary, Rajesh Kapoor and Amit Bhatia, among others, were present.

Jalandhar BJP president Ashok Sareen Hicky said, “After carefully considering various sites, this is the one deemed most suitable for the Home Minister’s rally by the central and state teams. All arrangements are being readied to host the state’s people at BJP’s formal event against drugs. The anti-drug rally is aimed at further strengthening the party’s resolve to make Punjab drug-free.”