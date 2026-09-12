Jalandhar artist makes waves with nature-inspired sculptures

He grew up adoring the little birds of his hometown Una. Prompted by artistic inspiration, he began modelling birds with clay from his fields at home. A child fascinated by the anatomy of the winged creatures that found their way to his house, he is today among the most celebrated sculptors in the region.

Thanks to those early influences, nature remains one of the most explored themes in his sculptures. Mohinder Mastana, Head of the Department of Sculpture at Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, has a slew of awards to his credit and has held exhibitions at some of the country’s most prestigious art galleries, including the Jahangir Art Gallery in Mumbai.

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In his works, mothers tightly embrace their children, birds perch on off-kilter pots, little chicks sneak up on thinkers lost in wonderment, birds balance themselves on ladders, while men are caught in moments of deep thought and reflection.

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For 54-year-old Mastana, sculpture is his chosen language for making sense of the world. His talent, nurtured by close observation of the environment around him, was identified early. After studying at the Government Art College, Chandigarh, he pursued his master’s at Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, on a prestigious scholarship. Soon after, his works exhibited at an art gallery in Kolkata were sold for the first time.

Working with clay, wood, metal and mixed media, his work is today celebrated across states and galleries in the country.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Mastana says, “My brother used to work at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, and I observed birds and clay figures there. At the gallery, my brother saw a number of students coming in to copy sculptures and art from the nearby Government Arts College. He was the first one who inspired me to take up art as a vocation.”

After college, Mastana secured a scholarship and landed at Santiniketan for a two-year course that significantly widened his horizons. Among the Santiniketan masters, Ramkinkar Baij was his favourite. “Shantiniketan left a profound influence on my style. Creating in the lap of nature holds unparalleled charm. And among all the masters there, Ramkinkar’s sculptures left a lasting impact. Straight out of my master’s, I landed a job in Jalandhar,” he says.

Mastana has been teaching at Apeejay College of Fine Arts for the past 26 years and is currently Head of its Sculpture Department. From Karnataka to Rajasthan, Maharashtra to Himachal Pradesh, his long career in sculpture features numerous awards from various states as well as Punjab.

He has also participated in exhibitions at prestigious galleries in Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat and Mumbai, among other places. He has exhibited twice at the Jahangir Art Gallery, including once with his departmental colleague Basudeb Biswas.

Speaking about the influence of technology and AI on the future of sculpture, he says, “Our generation sought inspiration from Rodin and Baij. This one is caught in the web of online networks. Indeed, now there is a significant worry that art is losing its depth. Students show up less for art courses and the few who do have to be taken up at times to fill seats. At many prestigious universities, art from students doesn’t have the same insight. However, good works continue. One hopes more will pick up this delicate art.”

Currently recovering from a fracture and recent surgery following an accident, Mastana remains inspired, even though he cannot physically sculpt for a while. “Inspiration can strike anywhere and it often strikes more in leisure. So I have kept a pen and a diary in which I scribble all my ideas and inspirations while I’m indisposed to work,” he says. Mastana has three daughters, one of whom is a painter.

Awards and honours:

His long career has been marked by numerous awards and honours, including the Picasso Award by BM Fine Art and Culture, Kolkata; Gold Award by AKM Kala Sangh, Punjab; Kala Kumb, International Art Exhibition, Award in Professional Category, organised by Chandigarh University, 2021; Bangiya Kala Rattan Award in International Virtual Art Exhibition ‘Expressions-2021’ by Bangiya Kala Kendra Mumbai; Best Artist Award in Sculpture category by Kalaratnam Foundation of Art Society, Bareilly, UP; Best Entry Award in International Art exhibition on Covid-19 organised by Indian Royal Academy of Art and Culture, Karnataka.

Awards by the “Vasundhra—The Mother Earth” organised by Himprasth Society, Dehradun; by Virsa Vihar Society, Amritsar; award by Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Amritsar; Punjab State award in Annual Art exhibition 2014;among countless others. KT Punjab State Cash Award by Kausa Trust Amritsar (2024) and was also awarded by the Indian Academy of Fine Arts in April 2026.