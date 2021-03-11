Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Swaran Singh, a resident of Sheikhe village, who was posted as a driver with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, here had reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in the Garha area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The police on the complaint of Ranjit Kaur, wife of the deceased ASI, have booked ACP North Sukhjinder Singh and two others for abetment to suicide. In the FIR, she claimed that her husband was being harassed by the ACP for over a year and last night too, he had an argument with him and two others present on the spot.

Family members of Assistant Sub-Inspector Swaran Singh in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Charan Singh, brother of Swaran Singh, said the incident took place near the residence of ACP North and at the time when his brother was about to leave for home after his duty around 12 midnight. He said his brother recorded the videos of his argument and sent them to his family members, including his daughter who is in Canada at present.

He said that in the video, which is in possession of the investigating officer, it could be seen that his brother was being harassed by the accused, while he was crying for help. “Swaran’s daughter, who is in Canada, first saw the videos and started calling her father. After he didn’t receive her calls, she called her mother and apprised her of the situation, following which the family members gathered and started looking out for him,” he said.

He further alleged that though the police officers have been claiming that he shot himself, it is yet not clear whether he committed suicide or was murdered. “In the last video we received, Swaran has named ACP North Sukhjinder Singh, Rajiv Aggarwal and Guriqbal Singh as the main culprits. Besides, he mentioned that if anything happens to him then the above mentioned persons will be held responsible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Division No. 7, they said a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. They said no arrest has been made so far and further investigation in the case is underway.

He was harassed by ACP, alleges Family

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was being harassed by the ACP from last over a year and last night, too, he had an argument with the accused, following which he took this extreme step