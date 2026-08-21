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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar athletes eye strong show at World Continental Tour meet

Jalandhar athletes eye strong show at World Continental Tour meet

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:17 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Harjit Singh
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Hopes are high for a strong performance by Jalandhar-based athletes at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar on August 22. Sprinters Gurindervir Singh and Harjit Singh, along with javelin thrower Arshdeep Singh, will represent the region at the prestigious meet.

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Gurindervir Singh, who created history earlier this year by clocking 10.09 seconds in the men’s 100m at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, became the fastest Indian ever over the distance. His performance raised expectations of a breakthrough showing at the Commonwealth Games. However, he could not reproduce his best form at the Games. The upcoming Continental Tour event provides Gurindervir another opportunity to return to his best.

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Meanwhile, 28-year-old Harjit Singh of Majri village in Fatehgarh Sahib has continued to make rapid strides in Indian athletics. Training in Jalandhar under athletics coach Sarabjit Singh Happy, Harjit clocked 10.21 seconds in the men’s 100m at the Punjab State Senior Athletics Meet in Ludhiana in June. His consistent performances have marked him as one of the emerging sprinters to watch.

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Javelin thrower Arshdeep Singh will also be aiming to make his mark at the event. Coach Sarabjit Singh ‘Happy’ expressed optimism about his athletes’ chances. “I am hopeful that the athletes will perform well. I am leaving tomorrow,” he said, adding that their performance on the day of competition would ultimately determine the outcome.

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