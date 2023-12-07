Jalandhar: Awareness Campaign against drugs

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar (Rural) police and St Soldier Group of Institutions started an awareness campaign against drugs. A football tournament was organised at St Soldier Main Campus, near Jalandhar-Amritsar. Arjuna awardee Manjeet Kaur, St Soldier Group Chairman Anil Chopra and DSP Balbir Singh were present. Managing Director Prof Manhar Arora welcomed them. Ludhiana girls beat Roorkan Kalan team by 1-0. Among boys, the Punjab Police team defeated Guru Nanak Dev University team by 1-0.

Sports Tournament at Police DAV

Cluster-level DAV Sports Tournament-2023 was organised at Police DAV Public School, under the guidance of Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. In taekwondo, Police DAV Public School stood first among boys in the U-14 group. Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus, stood first in the boys' U-17 and U-19 categories. Among girls, Lala Jagat Narayan School and DMS, Model Town, stood first in the U-14 and U-17 groups. Supervisor Rajkumar, Cinny Malhotra, Anju Sehgal and Savita Sharma awarded winners.

World AIDS Day observed at Hans raj

The Red Ribbon Club of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an awareness programme on the occasion of World AIDS Day, under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. Dr Manisha Sachar from Sachar Hospital, Jalandhar, was the resourceperson. Besides causes and symptoms of the disease, she told students about precautions to be taken to prevent the disease. Red Ribbon Club Advisor Kuljit Kaur, coordinators Dr Deepali and Dr Meenu Talwar and hostel wardens were also present on the occasion.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya bag gold

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's kho-kho team bagged the gold medal in the inter-college kho-kho championship organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Dilpreet Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur, Sumandeep Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur, Rajani Devi, Simran Chowdhary, Komalpreet, Salomi and Afsana have been selected for the inter-university camp. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the winners. She lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder, Manpreet, coach Nirmal Saini and Jatinder Kumar for their efforts.

MGN students win cooking contest

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, has bagged the first position in the Kapurthala Sahodya Inter-School Cooking Without Fire Competition. Arshpreet Kaur Walia and Krishna Goyal bagged the first position in the contest held at GTB International Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala. School Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated them.

