Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 6

In what could be a perfect and a glaring example of why Punjab sportspersons have been lagging behind at the national and international levels, a bulk equipment meant for badminton players was recovered from the seven almirahs of the Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium that were opened on Tuesday.

The almirahs were opened in the presence of PBA Honorary Secretary Anupam Kumaria and Treasurer Ritin Khanna. PBA office-bearers alleged these items were given to the PBA under contract with big brands for Punjab players representing in the north zone and national championships in the past eight years or so, but hardly ever reached them. They have alleged that “only a part equipment was given to few players” for whom it was actually meant.

They suspect “some items could have been given to officers as obligations or sold off illegally to dealers on half the prices with most items kept in reserve for personal use by previous PBA officials.”

The PBA officials said the estimated cost of the recovered equipment runs in lakhs. These include 25 kits, 61 T-shirts, 20 track suits, 26 boxes of shuttles, 31 pairs of socks, bag packs, uppers and lowers, etc., of international companies, including Yonex, Reebok and Adidas. Videography of the entire process was also done in front of the players, coaches and PBA office-bearers.

PBA officials said, “The association had a sponsorship contract with renowned companies from time to time. As per the contract, the association procures all these items from the companies. But the previous teams did not distribute the items to those for whom these were actually meant. In fact, Punjab players were spotted at the march-past wearing different tracksuits even as uniform sets had been received from the companies.”

Kumaria, said, “Since all these items, including good quality racquets, shuttle cocks, court shoes etc., are very expensive, not all players can afford them. Clearly due to the lack of equipment, our Punjab players did not perform well in the past when there was no transparency and no one knew that the equipment was actually coming for top, promising players for free. Ever since we have taken over, at least two players from Ludhiana and one from Jalandhar have started showing performance at the national and international levels.”

Rajinder Kalsi, former honorary secretary of the PBA, chose not to respond as he said, “I do not want to comment on the matter at this stage.”