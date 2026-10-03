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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar-based author Seema feted for enriching Hindi literature in Punjab

Jalandhar-based author Seema feted for enriching Hindi literature in Punjab

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Author Seema Jain receives an award in Jalandhar on Friday.
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Jalandhar-based bilingual writer Seema Jain was on Friday felicitated with the ‘Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna’ honour by the Department of Hindi, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, for her contribution to Hindi language and literature.

The honour was conferred during the university’s Hindi Pakhwada programme. The citation praised Jain’s contribution in promoting and enriching Hindi literature in Punjab. Jain is a former vice-principal and head of the Department of English at KMV College, Jalandhar. She has 20 published books to her credit. Her books include collections of English and Hindi poetry, translated poetry, fiction and anthologies.

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Expressing her gratitude for the achievement, Jain said, “I am delighted to receive the honour. I retired as an English teacher and write in both English and Hindi so it feels fulfilling that my Hindi works are also being appreciated,” she said.

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Jain’s work has received recognition beyond Punjab. Her poems have been published in around 160 anthologies globally while her edited anthology, ‘Vibrant Voices: 21st Century Indian Women Poets’, in English was published by the Sahitya Akademi. She has also translated an award-winning Rajasthani novel and a Punjabi short-story collection into English, both of which were published by the Sahitya Akademi.

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