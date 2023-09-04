Jalandhar-based club honours Amarpreet Singh Bhinder for Paris-Brest-Paris cycling feat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

Hawk Riders Jalandhar, a city-based cycling club in collaboration with DCJ Bikers Club, Doaba College, organised a welcome ceremony to honour and celebrate the achievement of Amarpreet Singh Bhinder, who successfully completed the gruelling Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) cycling event.

Bhinder, a dedicated cyclist from the city, participated in the cycling event held in Paris recently, which is one of the most challenging long-distance cycling events globally, covering a staggering 1,200 kilometers.

“Amarpreet’s journey was marked by unwavering dedication, grit and sheer perseverance as he conquered the demanding terrain and unpredictable weather conditions to reach the finish line. His completion of the PBP event not only stands as a testament to his endurance but also reflects the spirit of excellence that Hawk Riders Jalandhar represents,” said Rohit Sharma, spokesperson for Hawk Riders.

He said that Bhinder’s successful completion of the Paris-Brest-Paris cycling event was not just a personal victory but a source of immense pride for our cycling community. “We hope his journey will inspire many more to take up the sport and challenge themselves to achieve greatness,” he added.

Bhinder, who was moved by the warm reception and support he received, shared his thoughts with the crowd. “This journey has been incredibly challenging, both physically and mentally, but it has also been profoundly rewarding. I am deeply grateful to my coach and inspiration Sunil without whose guidance I would never have accomplished this target,” he said.

