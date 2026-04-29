icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar-based poet launches debut collection ‘Prem Amari Ki Chhaon Mein’

Jalandhar-based poet launches debut collection ‘Prem Amari Ki Chhaon Mein’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:56 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amita Aggarwal’s poetry collection released at Nirman Vihar in Delhi.
Advertisement

Jalandhar-based poet Amita Aggarwal launched her debut poetry collection titled ‘Prem Amari Ki Chhaon Mein’ at a literary ceremony held at Nirman Vihar in New Delhi. The event was jointly organised by Meghdoot Sahitya Sanstha and Arunodaya Akshar Sadhna Manch (AAS).

Advertisement

The release ceremony was presided over by Dr Ramesh Chandra ‘Vinodi’, founder and president of Meghdoot Sahitya Sanstha, while Arun Kumar ‘Arun’, president of AAS, delivered the welcome address. Around 50 literary figures from across the country attended the event.

Advertisement

The collection was formally released by Aggarwal’s literary mentor, senior Lucknow-based litterateur Amarnath Agarwal ‘Amartya’. Internationally renowned poet Rajeshwar Vashisht from Gurugram, Art of Living senior trainer Rakesh Singhal, along with her family were among the special

Advertisement

guests.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts