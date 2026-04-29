Jalandhar-based poet launches debut collection ‘Prem Amari Ki Chhaon Mein’

Jalandhar-based poet Amita Aggarwal launched her debut poetry collection titled ‘Prem Amari Ki Chhaon Mein’ at a literary ceremony held at Nirman Vihar in New Delhi. The event was jointly organised by Meghdoot Sahitya Sanstha and Arunodaya Akshar Sadhna Manch (AAS).

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The release ceremony was presided over by Dr Ramesh Chandra ‘Vinodi’, founder and president of Meghdoot Sahitya Sanstha, while Arun Kumar ‘Arun’, president of AAS, delivered the welcome address. Around 50 literary figures from across the country attended the event.

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The collection was formally released by Aggarwal’s literary mentor, senior Lucknow-based litterateur Amarnath Agarwal ‘Amartya’. Internationally renowned poet Rajeshwar Vashisht from Gurugram, Art of Living senior trainer Rakesh Singhal, along with her family were among the special

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guests.