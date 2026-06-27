Jalandhar-based satirist turns everyday moments into thought-provoking humour

When the weight of everyday life feels heavier than ever, humour and satire often become the easiest ways to make sense of it. Among those keeping this tradition alive is a Jalandhar-based poet and satirist Varinder Jatwani, whose sharp wit and relatable take on everyday life entertain audiences while leaving them with something to think about.

Advertisement

Known for his keen observations of familiar social characters and everyday situations, Jatwani sees humour as much more than entertainment. “Serious literature has its own place, but comedy gives people relief. Through satire, I make people laugh while also making them think,” he says, citing Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Anwar Masood and Hari Singh Dilbar among the writers who shaped his literary sensibilities.

Advertisement

Ironically, poetry was never part of his career plan. The spark came when he was in Class five and asked his Punjabi teacher how poems found their way into books. “She smiled and said, ‘People like us write them.’ I went home the same day and wrote my first poem, “Yeh Meri Sohni Kitaab,” which gradually blossomed into a lifelong passion.

Advertisement

Writing, however, remained a quiet pursuit through school and later at Khalsa College, Jalandhar, where the campus wall magazine became his first platform. I was studying commerce but literature continued to pull me in. “I would pick up books such as Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s ‘Luna’. My teachers motivated me to contribute my writings in the college magazine. When someone used to appreciate my work, it was enough to motivate me”, Jatwani said.

A turning point came in 2007 during a visit to Delhi, where he met poet Rajesh Chetan, who introduced him to the world of Hasya Kavi Sammelans. Even then, poetry remained an occasional passion. It was only in 2017, after he came across a Facebook post inviting literary submissions, that he began pursuing it seriously. He sent in his work, was selected and never looked back.

Advertisement

Soon, Jatwani began creating satirical performances centred on relatable social characters and everyday situations. Posting them on social media brought an unexpected response. “My first video titled “Jeejon toh Fuffad” crossed two million views. That encouraged me to keep writing and performing” he says.

Today, while running his packaging business in Ludhiana, Jatwani remains a familiar face at literary gatherings across Punjab. His poems prove that laughter isn’t an escape from reality, it can be one of the sharpest ways to understand it. “If people leave smiling and also carry back a thought,” he says, “the poem has done its job.”