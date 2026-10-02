Jalandhar-based yoga group holds spiritual retreat in Rishikesh

Vivacious Yog, a city-based yoga training group, recently organised a three-day, two-night yoga and spiritual retreat in Rishikesh. The programme brought together 35 participants, including 24 women, for a blend of yoga, meditation and spiritual practices.

The retreat was conducted under the guidance of yoga trainer Vikash Mahajan. Dr Reena Malhotra, a gynaecologist and regular yoga practitioner, was also part of the group. The programme focused on yoga, pranayama, meditation and activities aimed at fostering inner peace and spiritual well-being.

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Participants attended yoga and pranayama sessions at Triveni Ghat, where the serene surroundings of the Ganga provided an ideal setting for morning practice. The group also took part in a holy dip in the river and attended the Ganga Aarti, experiencing the spiritual ambience along the riverbank.

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“A sound-healing session was organised at Parmarth Niketan, adding another dimension to the retreat. Participants were provided two sattvik meals a day, while accommodation was arranged at a private lodge,” said Mahajan.

The retreat coincided with Sharad Purnima, allowing participants to take part in traditional rituals associated with the auspicious occasion. Members said the experience gave them an opportunity to step away from their daily routines and spend time in a spiritually enriching environment.

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Participants described the retreat as a fulfilling and memorable experience that combined yoga practice, meditation, spiritual activities and time in nature.

Mahajan said, “The objective was to create an environment where yoga, pranayama, meditation and spiritual practices could be experienced in a more immersive manner. The retreat concluded with participants returning with positive experiences and renewed enthusiasm for their regular yoga practice.”