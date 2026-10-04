Jalandhar basks in hockey pride after men’s team clinches Asiad gold

JalandharThe Indian men’s hockey team’s gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games in Japan on Saturday, following a 5-1 victory over Malaysia, has sparked celebrations and pride in Jalandhar, with four players from the city featuring in the victorious squad. Jalandhar’s Hardik Singh scored India’s third goal in the 42nd minute. The victory also secured the team’s direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The other three players from Jalandhar in the gold-medal-winning squad are Sukhjeet Singh, former captain Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh. The triumph once again highlighted Jalandhar’s significant contribution to Indian hockey. Former hockey Olympian and newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh was among the first leaders to congratulate the team. “Yesterday, it was our women’s hockey team and today the men’s team that have brought the gold medal home. I congratulate the entire team on the outstanding achievement,” he wrote on Facebook, sharing a picture of the victory celebrations involving both teams.

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Hockey Punjab president and Hockey India vice-president Nitin Kohli also congratulated the Indian team, saying the historic triumph had once again made the entire nation proud.

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“The entire nation is proud of this remarkable achievement. Once again, our boys have made history with their outstanding performance. They played exceptionally well, just like our girls, and have shown the strength and spirit of Indian hockey,” Kohli said. He congratulated the captain, players, coaching staff and everyone associated with the Indian hockey team for their contribution to the historic triumph. “Both our men’s and women’s teams have qualified for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. This is a matter of great pride for the entire country. I congratulate both teams and hope they continue such performance on the international stage,” he said.

Kohli noted that India would host the Asian Champions Trophy this month, describing it as another important opportunity to promote hockey and strengthen the sport in the country. He said hosting major international tournaments would provide players with a platform to showcase their talent and encourage more young people to take an interest in hockey. Kohli conveyed congratulations to the Indian team on behalf of CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.