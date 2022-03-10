Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

Representatives of various industrial organisations of the district on Wednesday held a demonstration at Focal Point against the Centre over the soaring prices of raw material used by them in manufacturing of various items.

The manufacturers of sports goods, surgical goods, hand tools, bus coaches, pipe fitting equipment and auto parts participated in the protest. They also burnt the effigy of the BJP-led Centre government for not taking cognizance of the issue and doing the needful.

Representing Khel Udyog Sangh, Ravinder Dhir said: “The Centre’s flagship schemes like Make in India and Vocal for Local have no meaning if the price controlling of raw materials is not maintained.”

Narinder Singh Saggoo, president of Focal Point Extension Association, said the prices of various raw materials had increased by 20-50% in the past 15 days.Tushar Jain, who represented the auto parts manufacturers, said that the industry was on the verge of collapse. —